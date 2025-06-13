Dog Exposure Might Lower Eczema Risk In Children –Study

Share

A new study led by researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) indicates that certain environmental exposures may affect a child’s risk of developing atopic eczema, a condition characterised by dry, itchy, and inflamed skin.

In other words, although some people may be genetically predisposed to eczema, certain environmental factors may increase or decrease that risk. Results of the study are published in the journal ‘Allergy’.

Atopic eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is the most common form of eczema, which mainly affects children, but can also affect adults. Eczema is a condition that causes the skin to become itchy, red, dry and cracked.

It is a long-term (chronic) condition in most people, although it can improve over time, especially in children. Corresponding author, Sara J. Brown, MD, PhD, FRCPE, of the University of Edinburgh, said, “Owning a pet dog may be protective, but this is the first study to show how this may occur at a molecular level.”

For the study, investigators analysed data from 16 European studies to test for interactions between the 24 most significant eczema-associated genetic variants and 18 early-life environmental factors.

Share