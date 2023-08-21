DOF, Committed Building Caring, Better Society – Daniella Okeke

Nollywood star, model, and entrepreneur, Daniella Okeke, has carved a niche for herself not just in the movie industry but also as a philanthropist.

She is the founder of the Daniella Okeke Foundation (DOF), a non-profit organization established with a passion to empower and uplift the less privileged in the country. She has carried out various laudable projects and has been able to reach out to both the young and old.

“Our vision is to build a caring and better society,” she said, adding that the foundation is aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of Nigerians, and also, giving hope to the hopeless.

According to her, reaching out to those who cannot help themselves is her own little way of giving back to the society.

The Imo State-born artiste and graduate of Fine and Applied Arts, Delta State University, through her NGO, has carried out numerous laudable projects that have made a positive impact on the lives of people in different parts of the country.

“Since 2017, we have visited Kirikiri women’s federal prisons, where we distributed food items and other basic supplies to imprisoned women with their newborn babies. Also, the DOF has also reached out to destitute homes, an educational campaign to schools with our Stay At School project, and others too numerous to mention,” she said.

She added that the Stay At School project is aimed at encouraging children to study and go to school. “The DOF believes so much in education. Education is very important because it is a powerful tool for empowerment and we are committed to helping these children reach their fullest potential.

Through the Stay At School project, we have distributed essential writing like story books, textbooks, writing materials, school bags, and other school supplies. We hope to do more as funds improve.”

Okeke also assured that the organization is working on new projects which will be unveiled later.