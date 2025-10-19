There was a time, slim figure was the rave. Every lady wanted to lose those extra flesh to become slim and trim. Apparently, nowadays, being too skinny, especially in particular parts of the body is not seen as ‘sexy’ any more. Big butt and big breast with a slender waist are must-have presently. Every woman craves to have the hour-glass figure that pops in fitted dresses or jeans.

The search to get bigger butts have sent many women to go under the knife. Some make it out of surgery safe, just to flaunt their trophy in the faces of other women who can’t afford it, while others have met early graves just because they went for the cheap knock offs.

As soon as women got it from the grapevine that squat exercise can help build the booty to increase in size, many women signed up at different gyms to command the booty to shoot out.

This is said to be the biggest misconception about the squat exercise. Squats are one of the best exercises you can do for stronger, more toned glutes, but the truth is there isn’t a magic formula for exactly how many squats you should do a day to get a bigger butt. Strength training boasts plenty of benefits for your overall health and wellness, but one thing exercise cannot do is grow you a ‘bigger’ booty because people have different body types.

We are all built differently and have different needs as far as muscle development is concerned. Founder of Naijafitmom fitness empire, Chinwe Obinwanne, explained that there is more to gain by doing the squat exercise regularly.

She gave the following reasons why women should include squats as their daily workout routine. One of the biggest misconceptions about squat exercises is that it’s only for women who want to build their butt. Far from it! That is like underestimating the benefits of this exercise powerhouse. Squats do so much more. Experts have suggested that squats and all of their variations, are a great exercise for the whole body. Squatting everyday is a good move if you want to burn fat.

Medical experts recommend it for people who want to stay fit as they get older. While the squat exercise helps to build your leg muscles (quadriceps, hamstrings and calves) they also target your glitches, back and core. Although it is slightly true that squats can help tighten the muscles on the thigh and around the butt, thereby making it fuller, getting a rounder backside means doing a variety of exercises that target different muscles in your glutes, as there is more than one muscle at the lower part of the body.

It’s important to train the other muscles if you ultimately want a rounder, bigger booty. Some of these exercises that can help improve but size and tighten the muscles are, glute bridge, jump squats, barbell front squats, dumbbell walking lunges, hip thrust, donkey kicks, etc.

So, it’s not only squats that give you that beautiful cute butt you crave. While you work on strengthening other body parts, the butt gets the shape it deserves. Here are some of the reasons you should do squats and its variations: Stronger Joints: People, who squat are stronger in their activities of daily living nasty are more likely to stay mobile later into life. Squats can be done anywhere.

Squats burn massive calories. There are many variations to squats that there is no room for boredom. Squat helps in strengthening the core. Squat help to shape those legs and build a stronger and booty because they also target the glute (buttocks muscles) and inner thigh muscles. Squats help for good posture