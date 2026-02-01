Does Religion Fuel Terrorism?

The German philosopher and Social revolutionist Karl Marx, described religion as the Opium of the masses. Religion is a way of life associated with the belief that there is a higher being that oversees everything about creation and its activities. It seeks peace and the good of all but, when it evolves to a vehicle used by some to instil fear, drive violence and selfish desires, does this still shape its original intent? ADEYEMI LAHANMI reports.

History stated that in Christendom, there was a radical christian group called the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) led by Joseph Kony. This group was based in Central Africa and blended Acholi nationalism with la syncretic, extremist form of Christianity.

Many centuries ago, the Spanish and French crusades highlighted the impact of religion in the affairs of the world. Its motives were largely political, territorial, and economic, not explicitly framed as a panChristian holy war.

Based on the Terrorism (Prevention) Act (specifically, the 2011 Act and 2013 Amendment in Nigeria), terrorism is defined as any act deliberately done with malice aforethought, which may seriously harm or damage a country or international organization, intended to intimidate a population,

compel a government/organization to act or abstain from acting, or destroy a country’s fundamental political, constitutional, economic, or social structure. As religion became more evident with its crusaders, the need for dominance, territory grew more as selfish desires came up all in the name of religion.

Historical influencers like Jesus, Muhammad, Buddha and others have been able to command great followers to a particular religion. Now, major ones practiced today are Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism and Judaism with each having its own influencer in reaching out to have new converts.

Overtime, the belief has advanced that one religion supersedes the other and has invariably led to formation of sects to promote agendas, force beliefs on people forgetting the fact there is freedom of association (Section 40) and right to life (Section 33) as defined by the Nigerian Constitution.

No religion should be seen to taking lives just to promote its theories and agendas at the detriment of the people There are sects like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) / Bajrang Dal (Extremist Elements): While often operating as cultural organisations, extremist elements within these organisations have been linked to attacks on Muslims and Christians in India.

ISIS (Islamic State): regarded as the deadliest terrorist group globally in recent years, responsible for thousands of deaths. All of these have at one time or the other held sway and they have one thing in common and that is promoting their religious belief at the expense of human life or freedom. Looking at the recent case of terrorist groups that have been born out of these sects, like the Taliban, Boko Haram, there is a question.

Why is religion used as a cover to carry out acts in consonance with today’s terror happenings? Even men of God are not left out as their teachings sometimes instill fear and threat, may be used causing divisions which may lead to strife and these highlights the question of the global impact of religion on terrorism.

Religion is peaceful

Olayinka Anthony, an entrepreneur opined that religion ought to be peaceful but, as a result of bad elements who have decided not to pursue the value of peace and humanity, is why we are seeing these acts laced with terrorism either physical or psychological.

Mentioning Islam, he said it teaches us to be at peace with everyone, also love each other but most terror groups are now linked with Islam. Also, Ehizojie Adeniyi, a social writer said most acts of terror are linked with Islam because they believe it is a Jihadist movement for them to conquer anywhere they step foot on or believe other religion is inferior.

“This has been through ages when Jihads were carried out in places and were successful. See Kwara state as an example and even when Sokoto was invaded many years ago,” he said. The social writer added that, there is always the belief to dominate and conquer. “There are some Muslims today who might get aggressive when having Islamic based conversations because they feel it is an attack against their faith,” he stated.

Influx amid heightened insecurity

There have been calls by concerned Nigerians with the influx of people from the north who are conveyed in trucks, lorries to the southern part of Nigeria. Some few weeks back in January, a truck filled with 38 passengers suspected to be Fulanis was intercepted in Ondo state by Amotekun. They were reportedly between the ages of 20-27 and had no definite destination.

Only this past Sunday in the Apongbon area of Lagos state during a live football match, the residents of that area chased a man dressed like a Fulani carrying a black bag from the area citing that he poses a security risk to the area.

One of the youth in the area named Razak said with the level of insecurity nowadays, one can’t be too careful. A concerned resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity said there are movement from the northern states of Nigeria or even outside the shores of Nigeria like Niger Republic, Chad to settle in a place and start raising large families.

They camp under bridges and their kids were usually seen begging by the road sides, begging for alms. Some of them got into menial jobs like clearing of gutters, cart pushing, fetching water, motor bike riding popularly known as Okada without legal permit, scavenging among other menial jobs.

According to the annoymus resident, some use this as opportunity to scout environments that they might steal from. He said they set up meeting points which are visible either to worship or meet and in some cases, bring about unrest by causing troubles. Recently, in some areas in Lagos State, cart pushers have been banned and residents advised not to patronise them as some have been caught stealing and dumping of refuse in inappropriate places.

A ploy to deface Islam?

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, the coordinator of the Muslim Rights Concern(MURIC), Prof Ishaq Akintola, explains why Islam is linked to terror: “Those violent groups known as Islam, should be thrown at the United States of America.

Ask Congress, the security agencies in the United States with particular reference to Al Qaeda and why it was established? Why did Israel form ISIS? Why was it formed to destroy Palestine, Syria? The President of Syria is the head of ISIS.

They used him to start the turbulence in Syria and that is what they do. Of course, publicly they will deny him because that is what they do with government who use secret agencies. All these violent groups were secretly formed by the United States and Israel.

Osama bin Ladin was made the head of Al Qaeda when Afghanistan was still under Russia and that was when they still had the USSR.” Further, he said: “Osama bin Ladin and AlQaeda was used to form a resistance group which pushed out Russia.

They were funded and since they found Al-Qaeda useful, they started thinking of using them to destroy Islam by giving it a bad name. Muslims have continually disowned these terror groups that came up like ISWAP, BOKO HARAM. In the Quran, violence has always been condemned and different conferences has been organised to educate that Islam is nonviolent.”

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, Media Lead, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Nigeria, Dr Qasim Akinreti said, “there is a misconception of what religion stands for that fuels terrorism. Religion is just how to make the best of humanity and to ensure that there is progress in human lives.

Check our traditional religions and the Orthodox ones that we practice now, that want the best for humanity, welfare services and understanding your role to God.

From what I have read in the holy Quran and Hadith, I can tell you clearly that there is no iota anywhere in the Scriptures of Islam that promotes terrorism but, promotes peace and equality and that is why the meaning of the word Islam is Peace.”

Dr Akinreti explained further that, “how can someone who professes peace be encouraging terrorism? No. Terrorism is an act that has to do with human beings search for wealth, territory for dominance and that is what it is all about and nothing more. Those promoting terrorism, what do they want to achieve than these?”

Dr.Akinreti added, “human beings are insatiable and to acquire those needs, they want to justify it by acquiring all those needs. They know that they are going to use coercion as many will not believe them and yield to their call. My principles are based on the understanding of Islam that preaches equity, fairness to all and abhors any form of corruption or corrupt practices, enslavement or denial of rights of people. Terrorism is qualifying an act of evil over someone.”

Still speaking on the matter, “as a leader of Ahmadiya Muslim Community, we have been preaching against it. The Quran says there is no compulsion in religion and coercion is not acceptable in Islam. Those using evil act in the name of Islam is all about themselves and are just fortunate to be Muslims.”

“The Hadith says you bring more people to yourself by your character and behaviour by being good. Religion is about humanity and being good. Islam is about service to the people and understanding what it represents.

In traditional religion, there are consequences for everything you do, but in this new religion especially Islam, we believe there is an atonement for our sins that is why we commit so many atrocities. In traditional religion, you pay for it instantly. On our own we are evil intent and we now hide under religion.”