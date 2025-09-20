Does Loyalty Still Exist in Football?

Loyalty is one of the most beautiful values in sport. Fans wear it like a badge of honour, tattooing their bodies with club crests and chanting the names of their heroes week after week. However, when it comes to players and clubs, loyalty is often the first thing sacrificed at the altar of business.

In today’s game, every transfer window is proof that football has changed. The idea of a player staying at one club out of pure love feels almost old-fashioned. For every Francesco Totti or Paolo Maldini who stayed loyal to one team, dozens of others move on as soon as a bigger wage packet, a stronger team, or a new opportunity comes calling.

Take recent examples across Europe. Some stars have pushed for moves away, refusing to train or play to force the club’s hand. On the other side, some players desperately want to stay but suddenly find themselves on the market because their team needs cash or has moved in a new direction. Either way, “loyalty” usually takes second place to “business.”

When Players Push for the Exit

It’s common to see players labelled as “snakes” or “traitors” when they angle for a transfer. Fans burn shirts, banners are raised, and social media explodes with outrage. But when you look closely, many of these players feel they have outgrown their current teams. They’ve delivered trophies, scored goals, and kept their side competitive, yet see little sign of ambition from the club. For them, moving on isn’t betrayal, it’s progression.

Harry Kane’s eventual move to Bayern Munich after years at Tottenham is a perfect example. For Spurs fans, it was heartbreaking to lose their record goalscorer. But for Kane, staying without winning silverware made little sense. His decision was more about chasing the success he deserved than about disloyalty.

Alexander Isak’s story in 2025 is another perfect example that shows sometimes players must choose their careers over sentiment. The Sweden striker told Newcastle United that the club had broken promises and was not keeping pace with his ambition. He skipped their pre-season tour, trained alone, and made it clear he wanted out. While some fans branded him disloyal, Isak believed he had already delivered, firing Newcastle into the Champions League and helping end their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

When Clubs Show No Loyalty

On the flip side, clubs are often just as ruthless. A player can give their best years to a team, only to be told they are no longer needed. Sometimes it’s for financial reasons, other times because the manager wants a fresh start. Suddenly, loyalty counts for nothing.

Just ask Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper helped Paris Saint-Germain win their first-ever UEFA Champions League title, making huge saves along the way. Yet only about a month later, he was dropped from the squad, replaced, and eventually pushed out by the club. Donnarumma himself admitted he felt “forced out,” saying he was disappointed that someone had decided he no longer belonged. It was a painful reminder that clubs, too, often discard loyalty when it doesn’t suit them.

The Harsh Reality

The truth is simple: football is a business before it is an emotion. Fans deal in loyalty and passion, but clubs and players make decisions with contracts, salaries, and ambitions in mind. A player may love a team deeply, but if the board decides he’s no longer useful, he’s out the door. Similarly, a player may respect the fans, but if a bigger opportunity arrives, he’ll take it.

So, is there loyalty in football? Yes, but it lives mostly in the stands, not on the pitch or in the boardroom. Fans are the true loyalists, following their clubs through highs and lows. Players and clubs? They’re just doing business.

And maybe that’s the point. Football is a game of love for supporters, but a career and an industry for those who play it. That’s why the debate over loyalty will never end.

