Documenting Art In Nigeria As Single, Living Continuum, Civilisation Of Ideas

There’s something quite audacious about THE HARBINGER”, a landmark four part book series written by Oriiz U. Onuwaje. This book is not just about documenting 8,000 years of Nigerian art history, a window into the soul of a people; it aims to reframe the nation’s art as single, continuous, a civilisation with a continuous intellectual, spiritual, and artistic memory, an unbroken thread, rather than fragmented historical periods.

For too long, the history of Art in Nigeria has been presented as a series of magnificent, yet disconnected, events: the Dufuna Canoe, the striking terracottas of Nok, the bronze realism of Ife, the ceremonial regalia of Igbò-Úkwú, and the courtly majesty of Benin.

Published in 2025 by Crimson Fusion, Nigeria, ‘The Harbinger’, a four-part landmark series culminating in A Window into the Soul of A People: 8000 Years of Art in Nigeria, seeks to correct that narrative. The author argues that these masterpieces are rightly revered, “but their isolation in Western narratives has masked their true meaning.

They were never just objects; they were the expression of a single, continuous, 8,000-year-old intellectual lineage that refused to let memory collapse. This lineage begins not with aesthetics, but with a profound act of engineering: the Dufuna Canoe, carved over 8,000 years ago, providing evidence of technological ingenuity and masterful craftsmanship at the very genesis of this tradition.”

According to him, from that foundational act of invention flows an unbroken stream of artistic thinking. The ancient kingdoms built directly upon this inherited intelligence. This book brings to the fore how colonialism violently interrupted this continuity, noting that objects were detached from the communities and rituals that understood them.

“Context was stripped, and meaning was relocated. Yet, while the masterpieces traveled to foreign museums, the intelligence that created them survived in apprenticeships, guilds, materials, and form. “That is a crucial distinction, emphasizing the practice and context within the country over a potentially reductive label.” The book highlights the early pioneers of formal art and their contributions.

For instance, the modern era, defined as a powerful reclamation, where 20th century artists sought to re-assert authorship over their own visual literacy. This movement, he notes, was first pioneered by Ainá Onábolú, who challenged colonial assumptions by mastering academic realism and establishing the earliest formal art instruction in Nigeria.

Bén Enwonwu, who followed in this pioneering path, is considered a successor and co-pioneer in formal art education. “He profoundly accelerated the movement by carrying African modernism onto the global stage, synthesising Western academic technique with Igbo sculptural aesthetics to prove that African forms possessed inherent authority.

“Working alongside these pioneers, Akínólá Láşékán effectively weaponized art politically to document colonial tensions and shape the visual language of nationalism. Further solidifying this foundation was the singular achievement of Ladi Kwali, who brought traditional Gwari hand-built pottery into the international studio pottery movement, cementing Nigerian craft heritage on the global map.”

It also emphasises how the spirit of intellectual self-determination fueled the vibrant schools of thought that emerged. Central to this development was Clara Etsó Ügbódágà-Ngủ, whose work as a pioneering art educator and professor significantly influenced the artists who formed the Zaria Art Society and developed the philosophy of Natural Synthesis.

Working contemporaneously, Professor Yusuf Grillo was equally instrumental, pioneering the use of simplified cubist forms and cool blue palettes through his leadership at Yaba College of Technology. Following this is, what the author describes as “the traditional continuity and mythic experimentation.”

He notes how the rich tradition of Yoruba woodcarving found a global ambassador in Lamídi Ölónádé Fåkéyé, who masterfully merged the traditional forms of his heritage with modern contexts, and complementing these academic movements was the radically different approach of the Oshogbó School.

The book also highlights the contributions of Abáyómí Barber, Köláde Oshínówò, and Abíódún Óláků. Drawing on examples such as the Benin bronzes, Nok terracottas, Ifẹ bronze and terracotta works, Igbo-Ukwu metal work, Benin bronze equestrian figures, staff, Owo bronze works, Esie soapstone figures, Ekpo masks, the 8,000-yearold Dufuna canoe, among others, Onuwaje underscores how Western institutions have isolated these works from their cultural lineage.

Displayed as disconnected marvels, they are admired but stripped of memory and context. In terms of education, activism, and the diaspora, the book also captures how the Nsukka School activated indigenous systems like Üli and Naibidi as living, adaptable design grammars, and how this intellectual current was carried forward by influential figures like Dr. Edwin Deßebs, whose contemporary practice fuses art with urgent environmental advocacy.

This spirit of intellectual self-determination fueled the schools of thought that emerged after Independence, The Zaria Art Society, founded by figures like Demas Nwoko, Uche Okeke and Bruce Onobrakpeya, developed the philosophy of Natural Synthesis the profound realisation that modernity and heritage are not opposites, but continuous partners.

This experimentation was further nurtured by masters such as David Dale. The intellectual current was carried forward globally by an explosion of talent, including influential diaspora figures like dele jęgędę, Yínká Shónibáré, Sokari Douglas Camp, Olú Amoda, Chris Ofili, and Toyin Ojih Odutola amongst others.

Their prolific work has continually engaged with the Nigerian intellectual tradition, cementing its place on the international stage. On the consistency of form and philosophical structure (6000 BCE – 15th Century), the author argues that the material record of ancient creativity in the geographical area now called Nigeria reveals a continuous and deliberate pursuit of from, which begins now with sculpture, but with engineering.

For decades, the story of Art in Nigeria has been described and analysed in fragments Nok in isolation, Ifę introduced as an aberration, Benin framed as an exception. These fragments created the illusion of a disconnected brilliance. Surely, this book is not a catalogue. “It is a declaration,” notes the Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Olugbile Holloway, notes in the Foreword.

“The Harbinger reorders the fragments. It restores continuity. It reveals that Art in Nigeria is not a sequence of isolated achievements, but a continuous system of knowledge and innovation from metallurgy to portraiture, from ivory to bronze, from regalia to architecture, from guild ateliers to Modern and Contemporary Art in Nigeria. What you hold is evidence of a civilisation thinking in form,” Holloway notes.

‘The Harbinger’ “exists to prepare the gaze, restore narrative authority, and reveal that unbroken thread that connects past to present. It is a bridge between archaeology and aspiration, between memory and innovation, between the past and the future. It shows that no one discovered Art in Nigeria. It always was.”

In the Preface to the book, renowned artist and scholar, Professor Frank Ugiomoh, of the Department of Fine Arts and Design University of Port Harcourt, notes that the book stands as both testimony and threshold, stressing that “it gathers what time has scattered and arranges it once more in conversation between epochs, materials, and minds.” According to him, every civilisation carries within it a memory of Art is that imagination made visible a visible philosophy, a mirror of thought.

In Nigeria, this imagination has never been interrupted. “From the carvings of the Dufuna Canoe, the shaping of Nok clay, and the calm balance of Ife bronze to the reverent detail of Benin ivory and bronze, the continuity of form reveal a continuity of being.

“As a scholar, I have long believed that to study Art in Africa is to study the philosophy of life itself. Here, morphology is not only about structure but meaning, each line, each curve, carries belief. In this light, Oriiz U. Onuwaje’s curatorial vision does something profound: it reunites scholarship with imagination, documentation with wonder.

He reminds us that art is not inert evidence of what once was; it is the living proof of what continues to be,” notes Ugiomoh.