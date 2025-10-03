Doctors Worried As Over 35% Of Nigerian Children Face Malnutrition

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) yesterday expressed concern over the malnutrition crisis in Nigeria, saying more than 35 per cent of children under the age of five are affected.

The Association described the situation as a major public health challenge with grave consequences for the country’s future. The association said on its X handle: “Malnutrition contributes significantly to child mortality. It also impacts cognitive development, disease susceptibility, and national productivity.”

The doctors highlighted interventions such as the distribution of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), community-based management of acute malnutrition (CMAM), and Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) counselling. According to them, these strategies have been shown through research to significantly improve recovery and survival rates.

The statement said: “NARD members are at the forefront of implementing and researching malnutrition interventions across Nigeria.” The body urged support for sustainable nutritional programmes to protect children’s health nationwide.

The warning comes after the Federal Government itself described the crisis as “a national emergency” in August. The Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Uju Rochas-Anwuka, said the annual losses linked to malnutrition exceed $1.5 billion, undermining human capital development and weakening the economy.

In July, Vice President, Kashim Shettima, also sounded the alarm at a National Summit on Nutrition and Food Security in Abuja, stating that nearly 40 per cent of children under five were deprived of adequate nutrition.

He said: “It is a reminder that food insecurity is not only about hunger. It affects whether people can afford, access, and accept food that meets nutritional needs. It is about education and human capital.”

The humanitarian organisation, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), reported in late July that more than 600 malnourished children had died in the North within just six months.

The group said cases of the most severe malnutrition rose by 208 per cent between January and June compared with the same period last year, citing reduced foreign aid, rising living costs, and insecurity as key drivers of the crisis.