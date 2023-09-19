Doctors demand FCT hospital management board DG’s exit

The frosty relationship between the FCT Hospital Management Board Director-General Mohammed Kawu and some doctors is said to have worsened.

Investigations revealed that the consultants among the doctors have over the years grumbled over the appointment of Kawu to head the board as director general.

They cited Part III (10) of the Act saying: “The Director General shall hold a post-graduate medical fellowship qualification obtained of at least eight years prior to his appointment as Director General.”

A source claimed that Kawu is not qualified for the post.

The war reportedly escalated following the DG’s alleged haste in implementing the revised civil service rules saying: “A Director SGL on 17 or its equivalent by whatever nomenclature it is described in MDAs shall compulsorily retire upon serving eight years on the post.”

The angry doctors have also demanded Kawu’s exit since there is no Board now.

They said the Board had long been dissolved, but the DG is still occupying the office and is fighting to flush out consultants out of the system.

But Kawu debunked the claim that he was staying in the office illegally.

He also said the FCT Ministers had intervened in the matter of retirement for consultants.

