Doctors Decry High Cost of Drugs

Doctors, under the auspices of the National Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN), are worried by the high cost of drugs in the country. The association said the high prices of drugs would compound the woes of Nigerians, particularly those suffering from one ailment or the other, as many of them could not afford the prices.

The association’s President, Prof. Alphonso Isara, stated this while speaking with journalists at the 40th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference, held in Akure, the Ondo State capital yesterday. The conference was themed: ‘Repositioning Public Health in a New Political Dispensation’. According to him, the health sector in the country was facing a series of challenges as a result of the social-economic crisis in the country, hence the need for stakeholders to tackle the problem.

He said: “The present political dispensation in Nigeria has ushered in an avalanche of public health issues that are threatening the healthcare delivery system of the country. There are many cracks visible in the health system building blocks. “There is drastic depletion of the health workforce caused by brain drain, as many health workers have emigrated in drones from the shores of Nigeria for greener pastures abroad. “The current socio-economic challenge impedes accessing healthcare for many citizens.

Medical products, including drugs, remain out of reach of the majority of citizens as a result of policies and sundry conditions that have prevented manufacturing companies from operating effectively in Nigeria. “Healthcare, especially public health, is in danger in the present dispensation. However, APHPN will continue to push for a better healthcare system in Nigeria through advocacy, dedicated service delivery, stakeholder engagements, and capacity building of its members.”