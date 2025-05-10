Doctoral Student Seeks Work Safety Through Research, Training

Share

A third-year PhD student at The University of Alabama, United States of America, USA, Solomon Sesesie Ajasa, has emphasised the need for safety of workers through research and training.

Ajasa stated this against the backdrop of the hazards being faced by many construction workers in Nigeria, while carrying out their duties.

The doctoral student, who has provided technical support to train over 800 construction workers, equipping them with crucial knowledge to recognise early heat exposure symptoms and take preventive measures, stated this in an interview with the media yesterday.

Speaking further, he stated that his passion for research and training in occupational safety stemmed from his experience of witnessing two tragic construction accidents in Nigeria as a field officer and his academic journey, which he said saw him complete a Master of Science in Civil Engineering in just 10 months, an extraordinary achievement that earned him a fully funded graduate assistantship.

Under the mentorship of Dr. Siyuan Song, an assistant professor in civil, construction, and environmental engineering at The University of Alabama, Ajasa has been at the forefront of groundbreaking research aimed at improving workplace safety across multiple industries.

Ajasa’s recognition in the Safety Automation and Visualisation Environment (SAVE) Lab positioned him to work on federally funded safety training programmes.

“Over the past three years, I have contributed to multiple research projects on worker safety, risk mitigation, and hazard awareness. One of the key projects involved developing heat stress training materials under “Fortifying Workforce Safety: Strengthening Training Capacity for Heat Illness Prevention,” an initiative funded by the Department of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“Through this programme, in addition to construction safety, we have played a significant role in mine safety training through the “Enhancing Workplace Safety through Hazard Awareness Training for New and Inexperienced Surface Miners” project, funded by the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA),” he said.

This initiative, he said, was developed in response to data showing that new and inexperienced surface miners accounted for approximately 26% of total mining accidents.

Ajasa stated that he worked on creating engaging training materials, incorporating animations and expert panel discussions led by seasoned mine safety professionals.

According to him, these efforts helped train over 400 surface miners across the southeastern United States.

“Beyond my involvement in training programs, my research explores ways to integrate technology and data-driven approaches into occupational safety.

“The study, “Detecting and Preventing Falls Using a Hybrid Technology System,” provides insights into mitigating fall hazards in construction,” he stated.

He revealed that his work has been presented at the International Conference on Computing in Civil Engineering (i3CE) and the Construction Research Congress (CRC), contributing to the growing knowledge base in safety engineering.

