Doctor Urges Men To Have Sexual Intercourse 21 Times A Month

Nigerian medical doctor, Dr Rasheed Adedapo has stated that it is important for men to engage in sexual intercourse 21 times a month to prevent prostate cancer.
According to Dr Rasheed noted that erections, which are exclusively attained through sexual activity, are the only kind of exercise a man’s prostate gland receives.
Speaking in an interview with Classic FM, the doctor began by quoting a well-known physiological concept: “If you don’t use it, you lose it.”
He also claimed that research indicates that a man should be able to engage in sexual activity twenty-one times a month in order to prevent cardiovascular problems and prostate cancer.
READ ALSO:
- Nigerian Doctors Migration Hits Over 900 Annually
- UK-based Nigerian Doctor Loses Custody Of Son After Flogging Him With Belt
- FG: Nigerian doctors abroad’re under-priced
To accomplish this, he further counselled men to do whatever it takes to convince their beautiful wives to have intimate relationships with them on a regular basis or, if it’s feasible, acquire a side chick.
Check out some hilarious reactions below:
RadicalYouthMan said: “Omo, I watched this today and understood why women deny men sex after marriage …. They want prostrate cancer to be the culprit ..but the doctor recommended a side chick … @aproko_doctor come and see a better doctor here”
EMMANS wrote: “Watch how fornicators will be rejoicing in the comment session ”
Lover-boy Yuozee stated: “Babe, I hope you can see this”
Watch Video Below:
A man should have sexual intercourse 21 times a month to avert prostrate cancer.
– Dr. Rasheed Adedapo
: @classicfm973 pic.twitter.com/1U2N5wpCcs
— Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) February 6, 2024