Doctor Shot, Three Kidnapped As Bandits Invade Katsina Hospital

Share

Gunmen suspected to be bandits shot a medical doctor and kidnapped three individuals in Kastina State as the assailants invaded the Kankara General Hospital in North-West Nigeria.

New Telegraph gathered that the bandits shot the doctor, identified as Murtala Saleh, in the right thigh, while one Kamala Suleiman, was injured on the knee and three others were kidnapped during a gun duel.

Confirming the development, the State Police Command’s Spokesman, Abubakar Aliyu said the operatives engaged the bandit in a gun duel but three other persons were kidnapped in the process.

READ ALSO

The police said both victims are currently receiving medical attention and are in stable condition as efforts are being made to ensure the unhurt rescue of the kidnapped victims as well as the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The Commissioner of Police in the state Aliyu Musa, who condemned the senseless attack on healthcare workers and facilities ordered the deployment of additional operational assets to the scene for improved security and an intensified manhunt for the assailants.

Share

Please follow and like us: