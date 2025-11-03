Nigeria’s health sector continues to face a worsening crisis, with an alarming shortage of doctors and skilled healthcare workers posing severe risks to public health. The challenge, experts say, is no longer limited to poor funding but has now escalated into a national emergency threatening access to quality medical care.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a country requires at least 4.45 skilled health workers per 1,000 people to achieve universal health coverage. Nigeria, however, has barely 1.83 per 1,000, underscoring a critical workforce deficit.

Recent reports from the Federal Ministry of Health indicate that only about 55,000 doctors currently serve Nigeria’s population of over 200 million people. In the past five years alone, an estimated 15,000 to 16,000 physicians have left the country, seeking better pay, improved working conditions, and professional safety abroad.

Experts warn that nearly half of Nigeria’s registered doctors are now practising overseas, leaving hospitals understaffed and those remaining in the system overwhelmed. This exodus, commonly known as “brain drain,” has widened the healthcare access gap, particularly in rural and semi-urban communities.

The impact of the crisis is visible in longer waiting times, delayed treatments, and growing inequities between urban and rural populations. Many citizens, unable to find qualified doctors nearby, turn to self-medication or unregulated healthcare providers, often worsening their conditions. Cases of kidney damage, drug resistance, and severe side effects have been linked to such practices.

Healthcare workers who remain in Nigeria face crushing workloads, inadequate infrastructure, and burnout, all of which undermine service delivery and patient outcomes.

It is within this strained landscape that Koyo HealthTech Ltd., a UK-backed digital health company, has stepped in with its Koyo Navigate App, a technology-driven intervention aimed at bridging Nigeria’s health access gap.

The Koyo Navigate App functions as a personal health concierge, helping users connect instantly with verified doctors and specialists for consultations and follow-up care. The app also provides access to curated health information, empowering Nigerians to make informed medical decisions.

The company’s launch campaign in Abuja, which included a Pop-Up Clinic at Jabi Lake Mall, emphasised its commitment to community engagement and grassroots health awareness.

According to Koyo, the app is built to evolve, with upcoming features that will support health education, provide alternative medical opinions, and create communities where users can share experiences and access reliable resources.

Speaking at the launch, Koyo HealthTech’s Founder and CEO, Dr Tom Cracknell, said the platform was developed to “simplify the fragmented health system and give Nigerians access to verified, high-quality care with trust and transparency.”

Koyo HealthTech Ltd. says its mission is to transform healthcare access in emerging markets by combining innovation, empathy, and technology. As Nigeria grapples with its doctor deficit and growing health inequities, digital platforms like Koyo Navigate may offer a timely and scalable lifeline.