Doctor Needs N17m To Fight Tumour

Practising Optometrist, Dr Lynda Lucky, is fighting the battle of her life as she confronts colon cancer.

The ebullient eye doctor frantically needs Seventeen million Naira (N17m) to fund cancer treatment which includes surgical intervention and chemotherapy. She has, therefore, called on Nigerians to assist her carry the financial burden of the treatment.

Consultant General Surgeon, Sapphire Surgical Centre, Surulere, Lagos, Dr Ayokunle Oke, stated in her medical report that she has, “400ml exudative ascites.

Tumor deposits on diaphragm and pelvic peritoneum. 5cm Tumor at hepatic flexure infiltrated right 12th rib. Continuing, Oke said, “She has dilated common bile duct. Adhesion between small bowel loops and right Lanz scar and right upper quadrant abdominal wall. Bilateral ovarian cyst filling up the pelvis.

“The histology was reported to be “moderately differentiated adenocarcinoma of the colon”,; the peritoneal deposit was reported to be “pelvic peritoneal tumour – metastatic adenocarcinoma probably from the colonic mass.”

However, she suffered from sudden left-sided hemiparesis during a walk. She was managed for a mild stroke at Euracare Hospital, Lekki. During admission a repeat Doppler scan revealed popliteal and common tibial deep vein thrombosis.

She was placed on Rivaroxaban, Lisinopril, Atorvastatin and Analodipine. Dr Oke said, “She is hereby referred for further evaluation and commencement of adjuvant treatment. Embattled Dr Lynda said, “ No amount of money is too small.

The bill is too heavy for me. I was asked to bring N17m for my treatment, I need help to pay this bill.” All donations should be made to : Lucky Lynda Onyero, Access Bank, 1240073764

