Doctor accuses African churches of promoting retrogression

ANigerian doctor, cler gyman, and lecturer, – Dr. Charles Apoki, has accused African churches of promoting backwardness. In the Youtube video sighted by Sunday Telegraph, Apoki, who said he is an ordained preacher and teaches in Bible school, based his allegation on churches not teaching members to be strategic in their plans and approaches to life, cultivating timid members who lack inter and intra relationship skills, breeding Christians who think their denomination or church is the best.

Also, Christians who antagonize one another, he recalled how he went to preach in a church and a group refused to open the room where instruments were kept because the program was organized by another group. He referred to the ability to network and the inability of some Christians to network as he viewed that the man who was at the biblical pool of Bethsaida for 38 years, failed to be strategic and build networks, as he had the complaint that he had no one to take him into the pool at its stirring by an angel.

