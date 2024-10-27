Dockworkers registration now mandatory, says NIMASA

Share

The management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has advised International Oil Companies, terminal and jetty operators, and all other companies involved in stevedoring in the country to refrain from engaging unregistered dockworkers.

The agency in a statement by the Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, implored all stakeholders, including dock labour employers and stevedoring companies, to apply for new operating licenses or renew expired ones within a 30-day moratorium period.

This requirement, he disclosed, is stipulated by the NIMASA Act of 2007 and outlined in the NIMASA Stevedoring Regulations of 2014, which mandates strict compliance from all maritime operators.

The Director General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, NIMASA, noted the need for stakeholders to comply with extant laws and regulations, saying, “No terminal or company shall continue to engage the services of unregistered dockworkers for cargo handling at their work locations.”

According to him, this move is part of the agency’s broader effort to ensure safe and regulated operations within Nigeria’s maritime industry. He disclosed that compliance with these regulations will enhance NIMASA’s ability to maintain an up-to-date database of dockworkers operating in the country.

