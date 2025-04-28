Dockworkers Protest Excessive Interference In Union Affairs

Share

Dockworkers under the umbrella of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) on Monday staged a peaceful protest at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) offices, Tincan Island Port, Lagos Ports gates, and the headquarters of MWUN, demanding an end to alleged undue interference by port terminal operators in their union activities ahead of the upcoming branch elections.

They Protested the Excessive Interference In Union Affairs warning that the interference threatens to disrupt the peace and stability that the ports have enjoyed for the past eight years.

Addressing journalists during the protest, Assistant Secretary of the Dockworkers Union, Apapa District I, Sunday Oso, accused some terminal operators of attempting to impose a candidate from ENL Terminal — where the incumbent branch president hails from — in violation of the rotational leadership arrangement enshrined in the union’s constitution and gazetted under the National Trade Union (NTU) guidelines.

Oso noted that the immediate past President-General of MWUN, Adewale Adeyanju, had designed a blueprint for peaceful elections.

However, he alleged that former MWUN President-General, Tony Nted, was working with terminal operators to install a weaker candidate in the dockworkers’ leadership to serve private interests.

“We are here to register our grievances with NIMASA, the port regulator. We don’t want any anarchy or violence in the ports because of the elections.

“The ports have been peaceful for the past eight years during the leadership of Adeyanju,” Oso stated. “We urge the Federal Government to call the terminal operators to order if they want to maintain peace in the ports.”

He emphasized that the MWUN consists of four branches: Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Shipping, Dockworkers, and Seamen, and that any disruption in the dockworkers’ branch could destabilize the entire sector.

Also speaking, Abdulwahab Adeyi decried the lack of respect allegedly shown by terminal operators toward dockworkers, insisting that workers must be allowed to freely elect leaders who would defend their rights and interests.

“We stand firmly against the imposition of candidates by terminal operators. Workers have a fundamental right to choose their leaders,” Adeyi said.

“We don’t want leaders who will be puppets of the employers or contractors. It is time to put an end to these practices.”

Adeyi highlighted the achievements made during the National Joint Industrial Council (NJIC) Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations, noting that workers, under the leadership of Adewale Adeyanju and Comrade Oluwole Adetumi Michael, secured a 50 percent wage increase — a sharp contrast to previous meager increments of 7 to 10 percent.

He also praised the current MWUN President-General, Comrade Francis Bunu, for his commitment to defending workers’ rights.

“We are simply agitating for our rights without interference from terminal operators,” Adeyi added.

The protesters vowed to continue their advocacy until their demands are addressed, insisting that any attempt to manipulate the union elections would be strongly resisted.

