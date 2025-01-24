Do2dtun Reveals Plans To Exit Radio After 20 Years

Famous Nigerian On-Air Personality (OAP), Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, has announced his plans to exit from radio broadcasting organization after 20 years of active service.
Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Do2dtun reflected on his beautiful journey as a media personality; from humble beginnings as an intern at Cool FM Lagos in 2004 to becoming a household name.
He expressed his gratitude to a few legends who have been great support and also mentored him throughout his radio days.
Dotun extended his gratitude to Dan Foster, Olisa Adibua, and Daddy Freeze, for mentoring him during his early days.
He wrote; “This must be one of the hardest decisions I have made. I am fulfilled in my heart that I built a legacy. Oh, my sweet home @coolfmlagos accepted me Nov 1st 2004 as an intern, dusty; unprepared & knew absolutely nothing abt radio.
“I was this kid with fear, doubtful but by hands were held by one of my most selfless colleagues ever from Dan Foster (RIP)“AUNTY B” @daddyfreeze @mannieessien @estheroyegue @tallestmessiah (my guy and mezuzah partner ) @ruccibella @olisaadibua .. you were the first set of guys that gave me the little light to grow after GOD.
“Creating shows like “Cool Nigerian vibe” “Superstar Wednesday” and “Office Concert” gave radio a lift from just foreign music to 70% of Nigerian music and content.
“It was a win for us all.. I can’t even explain my journey cos its a lot. It was a rollercoaster of the good, the bad, the awesome, and the ugly.”