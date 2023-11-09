Do2dtun Laments How Nigerian Muiscians Charge To Perform In Dollars

Popular On-Air Personality, Do2dtun has expressed his displeasure with Nigerian artists who demand payment in dollars for performances.

Taking to his social media handle, Do2dtun expressed his displeasure while highlighting the growing trend of local talent preferring to be paid in dollars, which he termed as u“bizarre and unusual development.”

He also claimed that despite the fact that the musicians and genre are indigenous to the country, booking payments are now made in US dollars, even for performances in Nigeria.

In a post via his X handle, Do2dtun wrote: “This Afrobeat we all built together, na Una go use Una hands spoil am.

“You now charge your own people in dollars. Forget to unlock the togetherness the genre gives you and your people.

“Quite strange and bizarre.”