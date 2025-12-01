Nigerian media personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, has reacted to the renewed allegations related to his 2022 divorce, describing the claims as “Paid blackmail aimed at smearing his name.”

New Telegraph reports that the renewed accusations had stirred social media conversations after resurfacing recently.

In response, Do2dtun shared court documents from the Federal High Court, which, he says, make no mention of the earlier accusations of domestic violence or a forced abortion.

According to Do2dtun, this omission proves there was never any formal complaint about those issues filed in the custody proceedings.

Do2dtun also asserted that the revived allegations were part of a scheme to take his U.S.-citizen daughters abroad without his consent, despite an existing court order barring their removal from Nigeria.

He claimed the claims were timed to “gain sympathy, publicity and leverage,” rather than address genuine grievances.

The person behind the allegations reportedly deleted the offending post and issued a private apology, admitting that the claims were based on old blog reports rather than new or verified evidence.

Despite this, Do2dtun said he will pursue legal action against anyone responsible for defaming him.

This latest development underscores how messy and emotionally charged the public custody battle has become.

Over the years, Do2dtun’s ex-wife, Taiwo Omotayo Oyebanjo, sister to popular music star D’banj, has alleged domestic violence and forced abortion, claims which Do2dtun has consistently denied.

The court had earlier granted shared custody of their two daughters pending final resolution.

Still, the renewed online allegations and Do2dtun’s forceful rebuttal have reignited public interest in the case, sparking debate about social media’s role in personal disputes, custody rights, and reputational damage.