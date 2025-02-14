Do2dtun Advises Singles On Choosing Life Partner

Share

Nigerian media personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Dotun has taken to his social media page to advise on how important it is to consider the partner and family before deciding to marry.

Taking to his X page on Friday, the socialite advised that anyone willing to get married should not be cautious only about the partner they pick but also the family his/her partner comes from.

According to him, if one puts their happiness on hold for the other, they will end up breaking.

Do2dtun wrote: “Before you pick a partner, look at the family first. It’s very key. If a decision-maker doesn’t like you, it’s over.

“If you expect your partner to stand in the gap, they will eventually break. It’s worse if you now have a partner that have no mind of their own.”

“If you are a means to an end, your happiness doesn’t matter. “However be accountable and let your decisions bring joy to your family or else the day you drop the ball, it’s the ones that don’t like you amongst them that will take advantage“.

