‘Do You Not Care If We Perish?’

The caption of this essay is taken from the Holy Bible book of Mark, Chapter 4 verses 31 to 41, particularly verses 38 and 39 – 40. The cited verses speak of the sailing by Jesus and his apostles on the Sea of Galilee to Gerasenes in continuation of his ministry when they were hit by a turbulent storm.

But Jesus was asleep lying on the cushion at the stern of the boat when he was woken up, and feeling the storm he rebuked the wind and the storm subsided and tranquility was restored.

The metaphor is what I am putting forward as a portrayal of the present condition and situation of Nigeria, especially regarding the ethnic tensions between all the over 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria but particularly the situation between the Yoruba and the Igbo as being pushed on the public domain by politicians and sundry mischief makers.

But I am much more perturbed by the seeming silence by the president of the republic, who ordinarily is the custodian of public morality and guardian of the political health of the nation. Ethnic distrust remains the greatest threat to Nigeria’s political health.

Pretending otherwise will do incalculable harm to it. The problem of ‘tribes’ as captured by the British colonial overlords and promoted as a tool of divide-and-rule deployed as a ruling strategy has had a very deleterious and detrimental effect on Nigeria, the nation-state created by Britain. This problem of tribes often called “tribalism” has been studied by several academicians especially Okwudibia Nnoli and the consequences have been enormous and disastrous.

The very first salvo of ethnic tension was blown by Abubakar T a f a w a B a l e w a , later to b e c o m e first Prime Minister of Nigeria who have been headhunted by British MI5 agent Robert Wright serving in Bauchi Province as Education Officer who railroaded him as one of the representatives for Northern region in the unified Legislative Council that had its inaugural session in March 1947.

At that session, Mr. Balewa had veered off legislative agenda to warn that the forced amalgamation of Northern and Southern Protectorates was a grave mistake and he regarded Southerners flooding the Northern cities and towns as “invaders” that would never be accepted as citizens. That vow has remained till date.

Balewa and others were carefully groomed and instituted as inheritors of the neocolonial system it left behind as the Nigerian state and government. Since 1960 to date, Nigeria has been quaking on the weight of contradictory forces holding it down. History repeats itself first as tragedy, and second as farce. So, it is not difficult to see that the events of 1960 -1970 are at play now.

It is easy to see that the political forces at play between 1962 and 1966 were the same that shaped the 2013 and 2023 that led to the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari and now President Bola Tinubu in a coalition that was, and still not remarkably different from the Balewa-Ahmadu Bello-led Northern Peoples Congress and Akintola-led Nigeria National Democratic Party that coalesced into Nigeria National Alliance that seized power and ran Nigeria aground.

The principles are the same. The organic political essence remains the same. But where the whole scenario becomes scary is the present climate of fear induced in people of other tribes especially in Lagos, and as we approach 2027 it may spread to other Yoruba states in a frenzy effort to protect the ‘emilokan’ sense of entitlement to second term. If nobody is foreseeing the violence and intimidation that will accompany 2027 presidential elections and other elections, I am seeing it clearly.

In 2023, political urchins and plain criminals were unleashed on the people of Lagos State, especially the Igbo to intimidate and harass them away from exercising their inalienable constitutional right of voting for candidates of their choice and I have not heard those that the constitution mandates to protect the people against these lawlessness, especially the Governor of Lagos State and President Tinubu to speak or act forcefully against such criminal acts.

The two southern tribes (the Igbo and Yoruba) that would have reasoned together and rescue Nigeria from kleptocratic politics and governance culture were set against each other by Great Britain

If President Tinubu like our Lord Jesus was asleep while the storms and winds of politics threaten to capsize the National boat, he has by this notice woken up to quieten the tempest by declaring “Peace be Still”, let this essay be one citizen’s alarm bell that cried, “Lord, do you not care if we perish?”

From 1947 to 1960 when Nigeria was cobbled up and patented in world legal order as an independent state, the society has been riven up in ethnic rivalries, distrusts, suspicions and violent tribulations. In 1945, there was the Jos Riots in which several Igbo people were targets of attacks and eliminations.

In the 1953 Kano Riots, the Hausa-Fulani singled out the Igbo for attacks that resulted in tens of dead persons and destruction of properties worth millions of British pounds. These ethnic tensions later grew into ethnic distrust that led to political friction between Hausa-Fulani-led Northern People’s Congress and Yoruba-led Action Group with Awolowo as its leader.

But the real distrust was the fear of domination which the Hausa-Fulani harboured, and still harbours against the Igbo in relation to control and rulership of Nigeria. It was not surprising to any objective by-stander that the military coup by soldiers led majorly by Igbo officers was tagged “Igbo Coup” by British Broadcasting Corporation leveraging that-term suggested by Brigadier-General Femi Ogundipe in an interview with it shortly after the coup d’état.

The culmination of these ethnic distrusts was the Biafra War that destroyed Nigeria and Nigeria has been staggering and stumbling from the aftereffects of those calamitous events of 1945, 1953, 1966, and 1967-1970.

The wellspring of these ethnic distrusts remains the kleptocratic politics that British colonialism gave birth to, for Britain had conquered the over 250 ethnic groups and forcibly formed them into a nation-state, and subjugated the peoples and ruled them on principles of conquest. It is the same principles/rules of conquest that were transferred to the legal order imposed on Nigeria and Nigerian politicians embraced them without change.

The two southern tribes (the Igbo and Yoruba) that would have reasoned together and rescue Nigeria from kleptocratic politics and governance culture were set against each other by Britain and both like packs of cards being played against each other by reactionary forces that Britain instituted as neocolonial facility have remained mortal enemies locked in unending contest for supremacy to the joy and amusement of Britain and its local inheritors of Nigeria’s neo colonial state.