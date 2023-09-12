Do The Right Things Always, Nwifuru Tells Appointees

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has called on his appointees to always do the right things in the discharge of their duties in the state, saying whatever the appointees and his government do must be correct at all times.

The governor stated this at the ongoing 4-day orientation course for Commissioners and Principal Officers of the state government in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He noted that the training was put together to impact the appointees most of whom are new to the needed skills for effective service delivery to the Citizens.

Governor Nwifuru called on the participants of the workshop to take the training seriously in order to achieve the policy thrust of his administration encapsulated in the People’s charter of Needs manifesto.

“Let me on behalf of the finest people of Ebonyi State, welcome you to this great event. We thought it wise to sit down with senior Government Officers and brainstorm on what is expected of them knowing that we came together on the platform of Divine Mandate.

“To our dear Principal Officers of Government, let me first of all congratulate you, It is not easy to agree to work with the Government at this very challenging moment. The dividends of democracy do not stop at sharing money and some people would always want you to bring out the money and share and that is the challenge of the time.”

“Whatever actions we take must be correct, if we do this a lot of people will be happy with us and agree with our mantra which is the people’s charter of needs.”

“As you are being encouraged to show love to others, still show love to your family, find a way of managing yourself as a Government Official and someone who has undergone a change in the society”, he said.

In a lecture, Former Governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi called on the government appointees to always bear in mind that their conduct in the Society has a way of making or marring the integrity of the government they represent.

“Your Excellency, I can tell you that you confused so many of us, We didn’t know what you really were, it is now that we really know who you are, you are very focused, principled and dedicated to your course, Please do not renege, continue on this line.

“Being oneself is the best thing one can aspire to in life but it is the most difficult.

“Being yourself means a lot, wherever you are you are the representative of Government, whatever you say or do will be attributed to the Government, so ensure that whatever you do must be right always”

He said the exercise organized by the Governor to enlighten his appointees was not only good but should be repeated from time to time