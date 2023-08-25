Do Not See Your Appointment As Call For Personal Aggrandizement, APC Chieftain Tells Appointees

…As Community organizes Prayers for Appointees

A stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa has urged the newly sworn-in Commissioners, Special Advisers, and other political appointees in the state to see their appointment as a call to serve the people and not for personal gains.

The former Spokesman of the APC in the state gave the advice to the Gulu Vatsa community, Lapai Local Government Area of the state during an inter-faith prayer session organized by the community for the present administration and all political appointees from the LGA.

Community leaders, Muslim and Christian leaders had gathered in the community where they offered prayers for all their sons and daughters from the areas who were recently appointed as commissioners, special advisers, coordinators, and senior special assistants by the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago into his government.

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism who is one of the newly appointed Special Advisers to the Governor on Public Private Partnership (PPP), said every opportunity to serve the people should be seen as a privilege to add value to their lives and should not be seen as an opportunity for personal aggrandizement.

The former Publicity Secretary of the Party while thanking the people for their support for the present administration in the state before, during, and after elections assured them that the government would fulfill all its campaign promises to them, adding that “as appointees, we must continue to support the governor in all his programs to enable him to succeed.

“We will constantly remind him of his campaign promises to the people and ensure he fulfills them so that we will be able to come back to you after four yours to ask for your support for the second term. I assure you that the governor will keep his promises to the people”.

He said that the Governor is already fulfilling part of his campaign promises with the recent appointment of 131 women into his government, Commissioners, Advisers, Coordinators, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants.

Furthermore, he disclosed that this would be followed with youth empowerment programmes of the Governor, stressing that “no segment of the society will left behind in the transformation drives of the Governor. What is needed from you is a continued prayer session like this to enable the government succeed”.

Special prayers were offered by the different religious leaders in the area for all elected and appointed leaders from the area and for the peace of the state and the country in general.