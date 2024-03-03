Do Not Offer Bribe To Any Of Our People, Tinubu Tells Qatari Investors

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday urged the prospective investors from Qatar to as a matter of urgency report any of its officials who demanded bribes in the course of investing in Nigeria, saying his administration would not tolerate any form of corruption.

President Tinubu who made this plea while delivering his keynote speech at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha assured the world’s business sector that Nigeria was prepared for big business.

Speaking further, the President said any and all ingrained interests in the nation that erode investor faith in the Nigerian economy will face harsh consequences from his administration.

He, however, pledged to eliminate any obstacles to lawful and prosperous business ventures in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

He claims that the biggest economy in Africa is undergoing reform and modernization of its structures.

“For, you Qatar’s captains of the industry report any government official who demands a bribe or any form of inducement at any point in your business endeavor. I give you full assurance of your direct access to the President’s Office.

“I am here to give you the assurance that reforms are going on; forget about whatever you heard in the past. Whatever the obstacle or problem that some of you might have experienced; it is in the past because there is no obstacle in the future.

“Do not offer a bribe to any of our people, and if it is requested or taken from you, report to us. You will have access to me. Nigeria will no longer be defined by the past, but by what we do now and moving forward.

“Do not let perceptions become a hindrance to your will to invest. Nigeria is serious about revolutionizing investment promotion. We are removing obstacles today and we are going to continue to remove all obstacles.

“We have done so much within nine months. And I assure you, it is free entry and free exit. Your funds will flow smoothly into and out of our country. Bring your investments,” the President stated.