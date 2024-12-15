Do Not Mess Up With Nigeria, Bishop Oke Tells Political Leaders

Share

…Ogun Gov Seeks Continued Partnership with Church To Address Societal Challenges

The member of the Board of Advisers and Trustees of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, (TREM), Bishop Reuben Oke, has advised political leaders in Nigeria, including the executive arm of government, members of the National Assembly, and other elected and political leaders at all tiers of government not to mess up with Nigeria.

He stated that God is interested in Nigeria, adding that the leaders must discharge their functions with the fear of God, saying there will be a turn-around for the country.

He spoke in an interview with New Telegraph on Sunday during the 40th anniversary of TREM, Cathedral of His Almightiness, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Oke said: “My word for Nigerians is for them to keep hope in Nigeria. I believe that Nigeria as a product in the hands of God will still work. I believe that there will be a turnaround in Nigeria.

“Our leaders should ensure that they do the right thing. God is interested in Nigeria and what happens to Nigeria. So nobody should try to mess up with Nigeria because God is really interested.”

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said he looks up to God to address the current economic challenges. adding that there is a need for continued partnership between the government and the church to address some of the ills of society.

Represented by the Head of Service, Ogun State, Mr Kehinde Onosanya, Abiodun said: “In the face of our recent economic reality, as a government and people, we look up to God and only God for everything.

“This is because a lot of things, even beyond our imagination, are happening. Many of these things are both weird and unthinkable in our society.

“However, TREM’s commitment to service, both within the church and in the broader society, is a testament to the powerful role that faith can play in nation-building.

“The prevailing situation in our country has made it mandatory for the State and other institutions responsible for mass mobilization and socialization such as the Church to continuously work hand in hand so as to present a united front towards defeating sundry challenges currently confronting our country.

“For example, as the church continues to seek the face of God for the unity and economic sustainability of our country, it must also complement the efforts of the Government to tackle corruption, anti-social behaviours among the youth and the divisive tendencies among our opinion leaders.

“The Church should continue to project itself as the conscience of the society so that our country will continue on the path of socio-economic development and prosperity.

“As a government, we recognize the importance of partnering with faith-based organisations to achieve our development goals. We will continue to support and collaborate with religious bodies to promote economic growth, social justice and ethical practices.

“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the entire members of TREM. I thank you all for your support and prayers for the success of our Government since the inception of our administration.

“The work you are doing is more important than ever, especially in a time when the world needs love, unity, and the light of the Gospel more than ever before. I encourage each of you to continue to be a voice of hope and a vessel of transformation.”

Retired Solicitor-General, Ogun State, Revd Fuyi Osunfisan, urged leaders to discharge their functions in the interest of the people.

He advised them to remember that power is transit.

He also urged Nigerians to keep hope alive in God that things will be better in the country.

Osunfisan said: “They (leaders/political officers) need to know that they have been elected to serve. They need to know that they are in power just for a time. Power is temporary. Positions are temporary. The key thing is for them to do their best to be fair and to be just in all they do while they are in power.

“They need to know that they derive their power from the people. So whatever decisions they take, must be in the best interest of the people who have voted them in. If they learn to do that, half of our problems as a nation would be solved straightaway. They should be more responsive more responsible and less greedy.

“I have words of encouragement for Nigerians. God has been specially good and kind to us as a nation. Over the years, even in the height of apparent misrule, even in spite of the fumbling, God has been faithful. What has actually led to wars and destruction in other nations, that has happened to Nigeria but we are still together. I believe that God has a plan and a purpose for us as a nation. As Nigerians, we should not be tired.

“We should be prayerfully seeking God’s face, believing that He is going to do the best for us as a nation. The present travails will end at one point. I strongly believe that and I know that Nigeria has a glorious future. We trust that a glorious future will come sooner than later. We will get out of it.”

Resident Pastor, TREM, Idiroko, Rev Chris Ezebune, said there is hope for Nigeria, urging leaders to be selfless in their official conduct.

He said: “We cannot solve the problem in this country without Jesus. For me, Jesus is the rallying point. If you do not have Jesus in Nigeria now, I do not know how you will survive without him. So whoever that has not come to Jesus should come to Jesus.

“We will not give up on Nigeria. We will keep praying, definitely, He will visit us. He will give us the right leaders, people who have the right passion for this country to see how they can change the narrative completely. So we trust God completely.

“All of us can not japa with what is happening in this country. A lot of people are leaving this country in thousands every day. But we can all japa.

“Some of us need to stay and salvage this country. Everybody must be strong and keep praying and we trust God for a turnaround. There is hope for this country.

“Let them (political leaders) be selfless in their leadership. Let them serve and have the love of the people at heart. All this era of selfishness should be over.

“They should think about the people and have the fear of God in their hearts. They should know that whatever they acquire, they will leave it and go. They should talk about how we transform Nigeria, and how to leave a legacy?”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"