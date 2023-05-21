TEXT: Psalm 1:1-6 Psalm 1:1-3. “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful”. “But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night”. “And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper”. Psalm 92:7.

“When the wicked spring as the grass, and when all workers of iniquity do flourish; it is that they shall be destroyed for- ever”. Glory be to God in the Highest for another wonderful opportunity to learn more and know God more. We want to discuss “DO NOT IMITATE THE UNGODLY” Imitation is the action of using someone as a model. Imitation means emulation or copying. To imitate someone means to copy what someone is doing. It means to do exactly what someone else is doing. Do not imitate the ungodly. Ungodly people are very deadly. They are very dangerous.

They are very deceitful. They are very hypocritical. They are envious and therefore, they can kill or murder. They are selfish or self-centered. Ungodly people are very pretentious. Ungodly people can get money or acquire wealth through any means. The ungodly do not love God. The Un- godly do not have the fear of God. The ways of the un- godly may be prosperous for a certain season but eventually, it will lead to destruction. May you not perish with the ungodly in Jesus Name. No matter how prosperous the ungodly might be, they will end up in destruction. Gehazi followed the way of the ungodly and he lost his Ministry and became a leper.

Judas Iscariot went in the way of the ungodly and lost his Ministry and his life. Sons of Eli went in the way of the ungodly and they died before their time. Do not envy the sinners. Do not walk in the way of the Ungodly. Remain blessed in Jesus Name.

PRAYER POINTS

1. I detach myself from ungodly ways in Jesus Name.

2. I shall not follow evil ways in Jesus Name.

3. Oh Lord, have mercy upon me for any evil way that I have followed before in Jesus Name.

4. I receive Grace to follow the way of the Lord in Jesus Name.