Do Not Drag Tinubu, Wike Into Nasarawa Politics, PDP Tells Gov Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has been warned by the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) not to involve President Bola Tinubu and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Nyesom Wike in state politics.

The State Chairman of the party, Chief Francis Orogu gave the warning in a statement made available to journalists in Lafia on Saturday, noting that the party was very concerned about the governor’s failure to settle down like his counterparts in other states, who had been having an influence on their citizens.

He said, “We have observed that after four years and three months in office, Governor Abdullahi Sule has yet to commission a single remarkable project in the state. We are sad that in all these years, the governor has not seen the need to set an agenda for his administration.

“It is disturbing that the All Progressives Congress Governor in Nasarawa State is only hiding in the guise of collaborating with the former Governor of Rivers State who has just been appointed as FCT Minister to discuss infrastructural development and security between Nasarawa and the FCT.

“We strongly advise Mr Wike to enquire from Governor Sule why all the terrorists harassing residents of the FCT are based in Nasarawa. Wike should note that the crises in Benue State are mainly at the border of Nasarawa State”.

Nasarawa: Legal Fireworks At Guber Petition Tribunal It further added, “It is worthy to note that all the hills in Nasarawa State are currently occupied by terrorists and persons of Fulani or foreign origin. There is a substantial number of terror groups from all over West Africa camped in Nasarawa, and they are terrorising everywhere in the country. “We believe that a conscious commitment to governance by Governor Sule will reduce or eliminate these security challenges as it is the nonperformance and insecurity that led to the rejection of the governor in the last election. “We want to use this ample opportunity once again to draw the attention of the Nasarawa State Governor to the fact that the time for politics is over. “So, he should not use the time meant to develop the state to drag President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike into the politics of the state as his intention is mainly to seek help for the ongoing Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in the state. “We, therefore, call on President Tinubu and the Minister who are known for their stance on fairness and justice to allow the tribunal to deliver justice in their assigned responsibility so that all residents of Nasarawa State will be happy and embrace the decision of the tribunal.”