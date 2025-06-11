Do Not Criticize Men Of God — Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Share

The General Overseer of Christ Embassy Church (Believers loveworld), Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has warned people against criticizing the men of God.

He made this known while speaking with his congregants during a sermon.

According to him, people should desist from criticizing pastors, as those who do are bound to inherit cursed.

He said; “Don’t criticise God’s people especially the minister’s of God. I say leave them alone. For the Bible says whatever they do they do unto the Lord. Don’t join anybody to criticise other ministers. Because there are curses against those who do….”

Reactions trailing this posts;

obissignature said: “Thank you very much Sir, that has always been my stand, Do you think the all knowing God that is silence is not seeing what they are doing, let God be the judge pls read Matt 7: 3-5

This judging are you pure, please leave them to God for Justice”

smithdoings wrote: “All this one they protect there job , make e nor crash”

teawhy01 wrote: “That’s the card they always play , instilling fear on people”

Share