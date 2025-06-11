New Telegraph

June 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Do Not Criticize…

Do Not Criticize Men Of God — Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

The General Overseer of Christ Embassy Church (Believers loveworld), Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has warned people against criticizing the men of God.

He made this known while speaking with his congregants during a sermon.

According to him, people should desist from criticizing pastors, as those who do are bound to inherit cursed.

He said; “Don’t criticise God’s people especially the minister’s of God. I say leave them alone. For the Bible says whatever they do they do unto the Lord. Don’t join anybody to criticise other ministers. Because there are curses against those who do….”

READ ALSO:

Reactions trailing this posts;

obissignature said: “Thank you very much Sir, that has always been my stand, Do you think the all knowing God that is silence is not seeing what they are doing, let God be the judge pls read Matt 7: 3-5
This judging are you pure, please leave them to God for Justice”

smithdoings wrote: “All this one they protect there job , make e nor crash”

teawhy01 wrote: “That’s the card they always play , instilling fear on people”

Watch video below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Esther’s Revenge Set To Captivate Audiences At Scarborough Fringe, LIAAF 2025
Read Next

Greta Thunberg Deported, Israel Says, After Gaza Aid Boat Intercepted
Share
Copy Link
×