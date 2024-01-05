Do Not Compare Me With Lionel Messi – Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo, Manchester United winger on Friday said nobody plays like Lionel Messi.

Diallo made the remark when he was compared to the superstar of Inter Miami in his recent interview.

Many are impressed by the 21-year-old’s technical skills; in training, his quick-wittedness can leave colleagues perplexed.

Amad, though, is keen to distance himself from comparisons to one of the all-time great players.

He told United’s official website: “I know they said this [that I was like Lionel Messi in training] but no one plays like Messi.

“I am proud he [Gomez] says I play like Messi but I say no one plays like Messi! In training, I was like the same here, with a little bit of dribbling and scoring, so they say my football is more like Messi but, today, I say no one can play like Messi.”