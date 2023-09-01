Do More To Support Nigeria’s Fight Against Terrorism, Tinubu Tells UN

The United Nations (UN) has been urged by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be “more practical” in helping Nigeria combat terrorism.

President Tinubu made the appeal on Thursday, in Abuja when the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism, Mr Vladimir Voronkov was on a courtesy visit to the presidential villa in Abuja.

The president noted that terrorism had consistently reversed the gains in development and increased instability in families and communities, adding that it poses a threat to democracy.

He said, “We appreciate all that you have been doing. We know that in the face of many demands and challenges, you can still do much better,” Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Pushes Regional Role And Domestic Reform

Tinubu Meets NESG Board Members, Management

Tinubu Reacts To Gabon Coup, Says Contagious Autocracy Spreading In Africa “We can score you ‘A’ in collaboration but ‘B’ in physical support. You have to do more because terrorism is an effective danger to democracy; terrorism is also an effective danger to development. “Growth and prosperity cannot be achieved until we banish terrorism. We have to equally look at other sides of the issue, and I have said it is the where, how, and when of terrorism.” Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, stated during the discussion that poverty and inequality are some of the motivating factors behind insurgency. “Nigeria continues to make significant investments in education and social security,” Tuggar said. In his remarks, Voronkov said Nigeria already has a framework on prevention, mitigation, and reconciliation, while commending the efforts taken so far by the country in tackling terrorism. “Of course, terrorism is part of the international agenda, and we had a successful meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussing how to enrich our agenda on international terrorism response,” he said. “I can only mention that politically, and from the point of view of capacity building on activities for counter-terrorism, Nigeria is one of the leading partners.” Voronkov added that the UN was planning a counter-terrorism summit in April 2024 in Abuja, the country’s capital city.