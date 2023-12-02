Do More To Protect Palestinian Civilians, Harris Tells Israel

Kamala Harris, the United States Vice President (US) has emphasised the need for Israel as a nation to defend itself against Hamas.

Harris who made this call on Saturday, December 2 said international and humanitarian law must be respected, noting that too many Palestinians have been killed.

“Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering, and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating,” Harris told reporters.

“So we all want this conflict to end as soon as possible, and to ensure Israel’s security and ensure security for the Palestinian people. We must accelerate efforts to build an enduring peace.”