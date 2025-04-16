Do More For Africa Beyond Elections’ Monitoring, Abbas Urges EU

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called on the European Union (EU) to strengthen its multilateral and bilateral cooperation with African countries, noting that Asia is currently doing more for the continent in terms of physical investment.

He urged the EU to take advantage of the withdrawal of aid from other countries by the Donald Trump administration to do more for Africa, going beyond election monitoring and security training.

Abbas made this call on Wednesday in Abuja during a visit by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ambassador Gautier Mignot.

The meeting was attended by the Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere; Minority Whip, Ali Isah; Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Wole Oke; and Chairman of the House Parliamentary Friendship Group on Nigeria-EU, Abdulmaleek Danga.

The Speaker described the meeting as significant, marking the second discussion with the EU and the first in 2025 to address issues between Nigeria and Europe.

He emphasized that the National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives, is a strong ally of the EU and is eager to cooperate and partner in various areas.

“I want to draw attention to some things that I believe the European Union can do better. You (EU) have made tremendous contributions, especially in areas of capacity-building, such as election monitoring, particularly in Nigeria.”

However, I see a trend that is somewhat uncomfortable from your side, which the EU needs to address.

“Asia is rapidly advancing in Africa. You should have a dominant presence and investment in Africa, but currently, the majority of investments are coming from Asia, with fewer and fewer investments from the EU.

“I believe this is an area that requires a comprehensive review to ensure the EU remains relevant to Nigeria and Africa. There are many areas where we have made progress in our relationship over the last 50 years.”

He went on to mention that last week, Nigeria hosted the Chinese Ambassador, who spoke of the ambitious plans China has for Nigeria and Africa.

He also recalled a recent meeting with the Indian Ambassador, who shared similar plans.

Abbas expressed that such discussions are rarely heard from the EU these days, particularly outside of elections and security matters.

“When it comes to real investments, the EU is not progressing at the rate it should be,” he said. “If there is any country or union that deserves to make a significant impact in Africa, it is the EU. Therefore, I urge the EU to deepen its collaboration with Africa.”

Earlier, Ambassador Mignot acknowledged Nigeria as a key partner for the EU, not only for the future but also for the present, especially in light of recent developments in the US under President Trump.

The ambassador reiterated the EU’s commitment to partnerships with African countries, particularly Nigeria, describing it as a “trade and investment partner.”

He emphasized that the EU would continue to champion investments, particularly in science, information, and technology, while also providing humanitarian assistance to Nigeria.

He added that a stronger relationship with Nigeria would attract more sustainable investments and opportunities for Nigerians.

Recognizing the importance of the parliament in democracy, the EU envoy called for more collaboration between the EU Parliament and the Nigerian National Assembly.

Ambassador Mignot also highlighted areas of interest for the EU, such as the Electoral Act, urging the National Assembly to enhance the electoral framework in Nigeria.

Additionally, he mentioned gender inclusion and participation in public affairs as key concerns for the EU.

