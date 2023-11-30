Do All Within Your Power To Reduce Nigeria’s High Debt Profile, Akpabio To Tinubu

…Urges President To Stop Heads Of MDAs’ Foreign Trips During Budget Defence

…Seeks Unbundling, Merger Of Agencies

The President of tAbujaenate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, implored President Bola Tinubu to do everything within his power to reduce the nation’s high debt profile.

Akpabio made this call in his welcome address at the National Assembly Complex, during the occasion of the presentation of the 2024 budget by President Bola Tinubu.

This was as he implored the President to mandate Honorable Ministers and Heads of Agencies to avoid any travelling engagements that would prevent them from honouring invitations of the National Assembly, to promptly appear before its Committees to defend their budget estimates.

He also called on the Federal Government to unbundle and merge some agencies, for effective and efficient operations, pointing out that some job definitions or roles overlapped, stressing the need to return to agriculture as a means of diversifying the economy.

On the nation’s worrisome debt profile, he said that the National Assembly was aware that President Tinubu inherited the burden from the last administration led by Muhammadu Buhari, saying the mark of a great leader is that he fixes the problems wherever they exist.

He however, expressed optimism that with the spirit of unity and collaboration between the Executive and the Legislature, the challenges of the country could be overcome and usher in an era of unprecedented development through reinvigorated revenue generation and fiscal prudence.

Akpabio stressed the need to encourage the Executive Arm to unbundle some agencies for effectiveness, and merge agencies of Government job definitions or roles overlap for greater effectiveness, noting the need for the country to return to agriculture as a way of stopping the overdependence on crude oil.

He lamented that a mono-economy was adversely affecting the country as it is tantamount to putting all the nation’s eggs in one basket, describing the situation as a risk the country had taken for too long and therefore, could not continue to tempt providence.

Part of the speech reads: “In our people-focused legislative agenda, we place a strong emphasis on national security, recognizing it as a cornerstone for progress. These challenges demand a united front.

“We remain steadfast in our determination to work collaboratively with the executive to address and overcome the security challenges confronting our nation. In this National Assembly, the death of any Nigerian equates to the loss of a constituent. So whenever we lose anyone to insecurity, it is the sound of the ambulance passing by our window.

“We believe that insecurity can and must be stopped and it must be stopped by all Nigerians rallying around and supporting the Government’s efforts. We also want to seize this opportunity to appreciate our Armed Forces for fighting for us and sometimes paying the supreme sacrifice for us.

“Mr. President, Sir, as the removal of the petroleum subsidy caused some discomfort in the nation, you responded with compassion and doled out palliatives to assuage the effects on the people. We the elected representatives of the masses of this country took note of the responsiveness of your government.

“We have also taken note that these bold decisions taken so far by this Government have created some measures of economic discomfort for some Nigerians. We plead for continued support for the Government to actualize the long-term benefits of these policies.

“The pain of today is like the pain of childbirth, when the result (the baby) manifests, we will rejoice and forget the pain. However, we hope these budgetary estimates contain provisions to ameliorate the sufferings that the economic measures have exacted on our fellow citizens whom we represent here.

“Mr President, Distinguished Senators, and Honorable Members, the two chambers of this Assembly are the two wings upon which not only the executive will soar but our country will rise as well.

“There is unparalleled unity between the two chambers. Recently, the House of Representatives set forth its legislative agenda and that of the Senate will be out in due course.

“Both Chambers believe that we need to encourage the Executive Arm to unbundle some agencies for effectiveness and merge agencies of Government whose job definitions or roles overlap for greater effectiveness. We deem it necessary for our country to go back to agriculture as a way of stopping the overdependence on crude oil.

“A mono-economy is putting all our eggs in one basket. It is a risk we have taken for too long and we cannot continue to tempt providence.

“We also believe that education should be prioritized and something is done to stop frequent closures. If we do not checkmate the brain drain, the drain will numb our brains.

“This is why we must open the door of education because when you open the door of education you close the door of the prison. We also want to plead with the Government to do all within its power to reduce our high debt profile.

“We know that Mr President inherited this worrisome burden. But then the mark of a great leader is that he fixes the problems wherever they exist

“Mr President, as we embark on this budget presentation, let us reaffirm our commitment to responsible governance, fiscal prudence, and the efficient allocation of resources for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“Together, with the spirit of unity and collaboration, we can overcome challenges and usher in an era of unprecedented development through reinvigorated revenue generation and fiscal prudence.

“We will continue to support the war against corruption and collaborate with anti-graft agencies to ensure that we do not continue to lose money that could be used to develop our people.

“The Tenth Assembly will always stand with the people, protect their constitutional rights, and fight for their welfare. We are glad that you share these sentiments for our people and have codified these in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This Agenda resonates with us as an instrument the people endorsed by voting you into office. Our legislative agenda constellates around it and we believe its faithful implementation would augur well for our nation, and put our country on a new growth trajectory.

“Mr. President, we reiterate and assure you of the National Assembly’s readiness to support your administration. Our legislative agenda reflects our dedication to the Nigerian people, and we look forward to achieving remarkable milestones for our great nation under your purposeful leadership.

“However, from whom much is given, much is expected, and we will try to perform the oversight functions expected of this Assembly and ensure that the taxpayers’ money is used to benefit the taxpayer.

“In conclusion, we assure you that the proposals you have come to present will be diligently considered accordingly. We approach this moment with a sense of duty, unity, and purpose.

“To ensure maximum attention to the review of the Year 2023 Budget performance and the consideration of the Year 2024 Budget Proposal, we request that Mr President would mandate Honorable Ministers and Heads of Agencies to avoid any travelling engagements that would prevent them from honoring our invitation to promptly appear before our committees to defend their budget estimates.”