A Professor of Community Public Health at the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Mrs Adekemi Olowookere has called on government at all levels to strengthen the health system in Nigeria and also address Shortage of staff in hospitals.

Olowokere also tasked Nurses on ethical practices for the nation to conquer challenges affecting the profession.

The Don spoke on Thursday at the 10th Induction Ceremony of Afe Babalola University, ABUAD, Ado- Ekiti on the topic themed: “Building Competence, Embracing Global Relevance and Development Quality Care: The Modern Nurses’ Mandate”.

The event witnessed induction of 113 Students of the Faculty of Nursing Sciences, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), into the nursing profession

The founder of the University, Aare Afe Babalola identified unproductivity and distrust as major factors hindering Nigeria’s progress.

The legal luminary, who emphasized that productivity is essential for the country’s development, lamented the negligence of Nigerians who do not prioritize hard work but rather focus on consumption.

These setbacks, according to the Elder statesman have diminished the country’s value, saying, “those who do not work, don’t deserve to eat.”

Babalola said “Teachers are punctual at work, students are punctual in classes. They all believe in the industry. We work hard just like the teachers and the founder of the University.

“Our problem in this country is that we want to eat and yet don’t produce. The Bible says those who don’t work don’t deserve to eat. My students are taught to work hard. They are taught to emulate the founder. I work for eighteen hours a day.

“When you work, it means you have faith in what you are doing. When you plant, you have faith that the plant will grow. Faith never fails. My friends are taught to believe that faith can cure the problems of this country.”

During the oath-taking ceremony, the Registrar of Nursery and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Alhaji Ndagi Alhassan hailed Afe Babalola over his giant strides in education, which according to him certifies ABUAD as the best University in Nigeria.

Alhassan, represented by Adekemi Awe urged the inductees to join the force in solving inadequate healthcare force, mental health awareness, global health pandemic, among other challenges mitigating against the profession.

Delivering the Induction lecture, Professor Olowokere urged the inductees to focus on the ethical practice of the profession, saying this would enable them to conquer possible underlying challenges in the profession.

Another highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of awards and cash gifts to the best graduating student, Vivian Aghasili, best student in RN and RM Professional Examinations, Laura Ugo-Nwba, best behaved student, Faith Ajite, best student leader, Gbenuade Ayoade, among others.