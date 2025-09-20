DNGTC Backs Oluremi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative Green Challenge

Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s Green Sustainable Devel- opment (Green Nigeria Challenge) initiative has continued to garner support from across the country, with the latest backing coming Destination Nigeria Gov- ernors’ Tourism Conference (DNGTC).

This is coming on the heels of the N100 million award given to Enugu State as the cleanest state in the country, as the First Lady unveiled the Renewed Hope Initia- tive, RHI, Green Nigeria Challenge at the Presidential Villa recently.

The Green Challenge, which is a nation- wide environmental competition, aimed at families, youth groups, communities, and states to engage in tree planting and environmental cleanliness.

With the motto: Go Green Today for a Greener Tomorrow, the environment sustainable initiative is in three categories: Households, Communities, and States, with a prize of N20 million for the best-perform- ing household; N50 million for the best community; and N100 million for the best state.

The DNGTC Convener, Ambassador Ayo Omotoso while lending his organisa- tion’s support to the initiative, stated that a clean and green environment engenders tourism development as globally promot- ed by the United Nations. According to him, “Climate Change is an ever-pressing reality that profoundly impacts our daily lives.

Our environment is a dominant factor in a sustainable way of living. A safe environment is a healthy environment for everyone. “The fauna and flora of ecotourism flour- ish in a viable environment. At DNGTC, we embark on a journey to foster a more sustainable future, which aligns with the UN SDGs and preserves the well-being of our planet for generations to come.”

He stated further that this is a testament to the First Lady’s passion for environmen- tal tourism, which helps to raise awareness on environmental conservation, both at the federal and state levels.

Omotoso disclosed that the forthcom- ing 2025 Destination Nigeria Governors Tourism Conference, DNGTC, scheduled to hold on October 7, 2025 at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, will harp on Climate Change, among others.

“This is in relation to environmental tourism sustainability through insights that will shed light on the challenges posed by Climate Change while high- lighting the innovative approaches and initiatives that strive to mitigate its impact globally,” he noted.

The Destination Nigeria Governors Tourism Conference and Awards is in col- laboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, and the Africa-International Tourism Economic Council (AITEC) World.

The DNGTC presently enjoys the sponsorship and support of MTN, Aero Contractor, Air Peace, Eko Hotels, Envoy Hotel, Radisson Hotel Group, Nigeria Bottling Company, MUSIAD Nigeria, and BIFARMERS Limited among others.