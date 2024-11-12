New Telegraph

November 12, 2024
DNA Test Should Be Made Compulsory After Birth – Phyna

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, better known as Phyna, has shared her opinion on the ongoing drama on DNA test.

New Telegraph reports that due to the recent case of paternity fraud, Nigerians have been deliberating over whether DNA tests are necessary or not.

Taking to her X handle in a tweet, Phyna said she supports the recent statement by music executive, Don Jazzy that DNA test should be prioritised over naming ceremony.

She called for DNA test to be made compulsory immediately after childbirth.

She wrote, “I support DNA test over naming ceremony. It’s should be passed that it is compulsory.

“Immediately after birth, a DNA test should be carried out.”

