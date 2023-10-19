DNA Test Must Be Done In My Presence, MohBad’s Father Breaks Silence

The father of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba, has said that the DNA test of his grandson, Liam must be carried out in his presence.

It would be recalled that there has been considerable debate among Nigerians regarding the necessity of conducting a DNA test to establish the true paternity of the late singer’s son.

However, during a recent interview with Stams TV, Mohbad’s father acknowledge the importance of a DNA test for his grandson, considering it being a matter of national concern.

clarifying the rumours that a DNA test had already been performed, Mr Aloba made it clear that such a test could not proceed without his consent.

He further said that he needs to be physically present or appoint a representative to be present during the DNA test.

He also proposed that the test must be conducted at two different hospitals to ensure the accuracy of the results.

Speaking about the importance of DNA test on his grandson, Mohbad’s father said; “Concerning the DNA test, it’s a must they do it. Nigerians are demanding for it.

“I heard rumours that they did it but no matter what, I’m Mohbad’s father so I’ll give consent on the DNA test or send anyone who can represent me during the test if I’m not there to know how they’ll do it.

“And even when they want to do it, it should be done in two different places so we can be very sure and know the truth.

“Also, where I am from in Ikere Ekiti, even Olu Ikere just left my side now after paying me a visit. We don’t accept bastards where I’m from, but it will be a thing of joy for me if this child is Mohbad’s because this is the only child he said he left for me.

“Three days before his death, I was with him, he even served me food and he put Liam on my hands and he was taking pictures.

“So I’ll be very happy if Liam is Mohbad’s son because I love the child. But if it turns out that Liam is not his son, it won’t be good if we don’t find out now because of the future so that even late Mohbad shouldn’t be blaming me that I accepted something like this in. So the DNA is very necessary.”