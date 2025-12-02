The father of the late Nigerian singer Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba, has expressed frustration over the continued delay in his son’s burial.

According to MohBad’s father, the ongoing DNA-related court process remains the major obstacle preventing final rites from taking place.

Speaking outside the courthouse on Tuesday, he explained that the family’s legal team arrived early on the scheduled date of the hearing, emphasising their commitment to resolving the matter as quickly as possible.

“We are here for the DNA court case. It’s exactly 9 a.m., and my lawyer is present,” he said, noting that many people have been questioning the prolonged delay in Mohbad’s burial, and felt it was necessary to clarify that the DNA procedure is at the centre of the holdup.

“This is the most important step right now. Once the DNA is completed, we can proceed with the burial.”

The father stressed that the test has become crucial in addressing certain unresolved family and legal concerns that must be settled before Mohbad’s remains can be interred.

The situation has drawn public attention for months, with many Nigerians seeking closure following the singer’s untimely death.

The authorities handling the case are expected to conclude the DNA process soon. Once finalised, the family anticipates swift progress toward organising the long-awaited burial.

Mohbad’s passing, which sparked various controversies and questions about his final days, continues to prompt widespread calls for transparency and justice. The latest delay adds another layer of complexity to an already sensitive situation.