DNA Saga: Charity Nnaji Reacts To Women Supporting Mohbad’s Wife

Nollywood actress, Charity Nnaji has reacted to women supporting the wife of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi for saying she won’t be conducting a DNA test on her son, Liam.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Wunmi vowed never to carry out any DNA test on her son because no one had any right to compel her to do the test aside from her late husband.

However, this declaration has caused a lot of controversies on social media with many condemning her for her refusal to conduct a DNA test, of which she had agreed before.

Reacting to Omowunmi’s comment, Charity Nnaji opined that if she had nothing to fear, she should be willing to do the test.

READ ALSO:

She further advised men to carry out DNA tests if their partners are in support of Mohbad’s wife not doing the test on her son, Liam. She wrote; “Men listen if your wife is supporting Mobad’s wife not to do DNA test, she’s a suspect, kindly take those kids you have with that betrayer of a wife that’s supporting Mobad wife and go for DNA test. “For crying out loud, who will want to go through this type of pressure without wanting to clear her conscience and free herself from all this public disgrace? “You are not far from a witch if you keep allowing your husband to train another man’s child, remember na only women know who give am belle please don’t vouch for my gender, after all. They said a clear conscience fears no accusation” See the post below: