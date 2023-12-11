DNA, Major Distraction Against Seeking Justice For Mohbad – Iyabo Ojo

Famous Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has said the unending request for a DNA test for the paternity of the son of the late Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Mohbad, Liam Aloba was never part of the justice for Mohbad.

Speaking in a live session interview on social media, the 46-year-old actress tabled the discussion concerning the untimely death of the singer and his father’s demand for his grandson’s DNA test.

According to her, the paternity test is a huge distraction, which is not really our concern, because that’s a family matter, which has nothing to do with justice for Mohbad.

Iyabo Ojo further added that the issue is more of a family problem to settle privately than being a focus on finding the killer of Mohbad.

She added that Wunmi is the only one with the power to consent to the DNA test and still wouldn’t excuse as a suspect if Liam Light is or not the biological child of the singer while waiting for the autopsy report.

She said, “DNA was not part of our justice for Mohbad, so it does not really concern us. But his dad came out to say he wants DNA because that was one of the distractions and narratives they brought out and he wants them to do it since they want to do it.

‘Okay, that’s fine! But that’s a family matter, it has got nothing to do with justice for Mohbad,”

Watch the video below: