DNA: I Can Accept A Child That’s Not Mine – Baba Tee

Nollywood actor and comedian, Babatunde Bernard Tayo, better known as Baba Tee, has expressed different opinions on paternity fraud causing controversy on social media.

New Telegraph recalls that for some weeks now, Nigerians have been divided over the need for couples to take DNA tests for their children, given recent cases of paternity fraud.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVC, Baba Tee said women should learn to walk out of a marriage they aren’t comfortable with instead of using domestic violence or infidelity as an excuse for paternity fraud.

He emphasised that the high rate of paternity fraud in the country is due to several issues, including upbringing and lack of sexual satisfaction.

He, however, said he can accept a child that isn’t his if his partner is remorseful for cheating.

He said: “Women can’t use domestic violence or infidelity on the part of their spouses as an excuse for paternity fraud. If a man is not treating you well, walk out of the marriage.

“When it comes to paternity fraud, the woman is always at fault. You can’t shift the blame to the man because men don’t conceive. As a woman, if you know you can’t tolerate your husband’s maltreatment or infidelity, leave the marriage.

“Personally, there is nothing I can’t keep for a woman who is good to me. If a woman cheats on me and a child comes out of it and I find out, I will forgive her if she is remorseful. I will take the child as my own.”