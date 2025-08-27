DMO Slows Down On Debt Accumulation Despite Investor Appetite

The Debt Management Office (DMO) moderated its borrowing pace in August, raising N136.16 billion at the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond auction—well below July’s haul—despite investors offering nearly twice the amount placed on the table.

A circular released yesterday showed that subscriptions reached N268.17 billion against N200 billion on offer, highlighting the enduring appeal of sovereign debt as a safe haven amid economic headwinds. Yet, the DMO chose a more cautious path, curbing allotments in what analysts interpret as a deliberate slowdown in debt accumulation.

The auction featured two instruments: the newly issued 17.945 per cent FGN AUG 2030 (five-year bond) and a reopening of the 17.95 per cent FGN JUN 2032 (seven-year bond), each with an initial offer size of N100 billion. The five-year paper attracted 70 bids worth N102.36 billion, of which N46.01 billion was allotted at a marginal rate of 17.945 per cent. By contrast, the seven-year note saw stronger interest, recording 111 bids worth N165.81 billion.

From this, the DMO allotted N90.16 billion at a marginal rate of 18 per cent, with bid prices ranging from 15 to 22 per cent. The results represented a marked moderation from July, when the DMO raised N185.93 billion through reopened 19.30 per cent APR 2029 and 17.95 per cent JUN 2032 bonds.

In that auction, the 2029 note drew N39.08 billion in subscriptions, with N13.43 billion allotted at 15.69 per cent, while the 2032 issue attracted a staggering N261.60 billion, of which N172.50 billion was allotted at 15.90 per cent.

Analysts say the August strategy signals the government’s growing caution over the rising cost of debt servicing, even as investors clamor for high-yield sovereign instruments. “The DMO is clearly balancing the need for fiscal financing with the urgency of keeping debt costs sustainable,” observed one Lagos-based market analyst.

While robust demand persists—driven by attractive double-digit coupons—the decision to trim allotments underscores a shift towards measured debt issuance. The move reflects the authorities’ recognition of Nigeria’s escalating debt service burden and the imperative to rein in borrowing, even in the face of ample investor appetite.

For now, the DMO’s approach demonstrates a delicate balancing act: maintaining liquidity in the domestic debt market while slowing the pace of accumulation that has long threatened fiscal sustainability.