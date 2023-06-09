DMO Receives Awards For Exceptional Debt Management Strategies

For its unwavering commitment to implementing effective debt management strategies, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has been honored with three prestigious awards in emerging markets region encompassing Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The awards were presented at the EMEA Finance Achievement Awards 2022 Charity Dinner, which took place on Thursday, June 8 in London.

The esteemed awards, bestowed by EMEA Finance highlight the outstanding performance of DMO in managing debt and optimizing financial resources across diverse markets. The accolades serve as a validation of the DMO’s tireless efforts in provid- ing innovative solutions to meet the challenges of debt management in the ever- evolving economic climate.

Receiving these accolades mark a significant milestone for DMO, as it solidifies its position as a leading player in the field of debt management with- in the EMEA region. The DMO’s consistent pursuit of excellence and its ability to deliver remarkable results have been duly recognised and celebrated.

The Director-General DMO, Patience Oniha, expressed heartfelt gratitude to EMEA Finance for acknowledging the DMO’s efforts and bestowing these prestigious awards. She emphasised that the success of the DMO can be attributed to its commitment to providing tailored debt management solutions to the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FGN).

The first award, ‘Best Sovereign Borrower’ acknowledges the FGN’s commitment to fulfilling its debt obligations as at when due. The second award, ‘Best Sovereign Bond in EMEA’ recognises the expertise of the DMO in the successful issuance of the Nigeria’s USD4 billion triple-tranche Eurobond in 2021.