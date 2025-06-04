DMO Raises N2.5trn From Bond Auctions In 5 Months

Share

The Debt Management Office (DMO) raised nearly N2.5 trillion at its bond auctions between January and May this year, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts stated this in a report, which focused on the monthly primary auction of Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds, held by the DMO last Monday.

Noting that the amount (N2.5 trillion) raised, excludes sales from treasury bills and smaller sums from other instruments such as Sukuk, the analysts pointed out that the DMO, “still faces an ambitious domestic funding target of N13 trillion.”

They said: “At the monthly primary auction of FGN bonds held by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Monday, the agency offered N300 bn worth of FGN bonds to investors, split across two maturities, April 2029 and May 2033.

Although the agency met its target, investor appetite was considerably weaker than it had been in the previous month’s auction.

“Total subscriptions and sales stood at N436 bn and N301 billion, respectively, implying bid-to-cover and sales-to-offer ratios of 1.45x and 1.0x, compared to N496 billion and N398 bn (1.65x and 1.33x) in April.

“The bond auction was the first since the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held the policy rate in May, reinforcing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) tight policy bias amid lingering inflation risks.

As such, market yields have remained elevated.” The analysts further stated: “The range of bids received by the DMO was lower for both papers relative to the previous month.

However, the May 2033 paper saw a wider bid spread. Consequently, marginal rates declined modestly across both maturities. “The marginal rates for the April 2029 and May 2033 settled at 18.98 per cent and 19.85 per cent, respectively, compared with 19.00 per cent and 19.99 per cent recorded at the previous auction.

“The 2033 paper attracted strong investor interest, with total sales of almost N296 billion, representing a sales-to-offer ratio of 1.5x.

“Conversely, demand was weak for the 2029 maturity, with subscriptions and sales of N16.4 billion and N4.7 billion, respectively, against N100 billion on offer, resulting in a sales-to-offer ratio of 0.05x.

“The strong demand for the 2033s reflects investor appetite for longerduration, higher-yielding bonds, as they look to lock in elevated rates amid expectations that policy tightening may have peaked.

“Year-to-date, the DMO has raised nearly N2.5 trillion at its bond auctions. This excludes sales from treasury bills and smaller sums from other instruments such as Sukuk.

As such, the agency still faces an ambitious domestic funding target of N13 trillion.” According to the analysts, as the CBN maintains its tight stance to contain emerging inflation risks and manage excess system liquidity, market yields are likely to remain elevated going forward.

