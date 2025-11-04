DMO Opens Subscription For November 2025 FGN Savings Bond At 14.565%

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the opening of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond offer for November 2025, providing retail investors an opportunity to earn secure and steady returns while contributing to national development.

The DMO said the offer is made on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria pursuant to the Debt Management Office (Establishment) Act, 2003, and the Local Loans (Registered Stock and Securities) Act, CAP L17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

According to the offer circular, two bond tenors are available this month: 2-Year FGN Savings Bond due November 12, 2027, at 13.565 per cent per annum, and 3-Year FGN Savings Bond due November 12, 2028, at 14.565 per cent per annum.

The offer opens on yesterday and closes on Friday, November 7, 2025. The settlement date is November 12, 2025, while interest payments will be made quarterly on February 12, May 12, August 12, and November 12.

The DMO noted that the Savings Bond is structured to encourage participation from small-scale investors, with a minimum subscription of N5,000, and subsequent investments in multiples of N1,000, up to a maximum of N50 million. Interest on the bond is payable quarterly, offering investors regular income throughout the investment period.

The bond will be redeemed in full upon maturity, ensuring investors receive their principal sum back at the end of the term through what is known as a bullet repayment. The DMO explained that the FGN Savings Bond qualifies as a security in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act.

It also qualifies as a government security under the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), which allows for tax exemptions for pension funds and other institutional investors.

In addition, the bond is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), providing investors with the option of trading it before maturity. It also qualifies as a liquid asset for banks’ liquidity ratio requirements.