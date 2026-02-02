DMO Opens February 2026 FGN Savings Bond Offer At Up To 15.36% Yield

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO) has opened the February 2026 Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond offer, providing retail investors with an opportunity to earn fixed, tax-free quarterly income backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The offer features two tenors: a 2-year FGN Savings Bond due February 11, 2028, with a coupon of 14.356 per cent per annum, and a 3-year FGN Savings Bond due February 11, 2029, offering a higher yield of 15.356 per cent per annum. Interest will be paid quarterly on May 11, August 11, November 11 and February 11.

According to the offer terms, subscriptions opened on February 2, 2026, and will close on Friday, February 6, 2026, while settlement is scheduled for February 11, 2026.

The minimum investment is N5,000, with additional subscriptions in multiples of N1,000, making the instrument accessible to small and retail investors.

The bonds are listed and tradable on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and are also eligible for use as loan collateral. They qualify as government securities and enjoy tax exemption under applicable tax laws, reinforcing their appeal as a low-risk investment option.

The DMO noted that the FGN Savings Bonds are designed to promote a savings culture among Nigerians while offering a safe investment alternative with predictable income. Principal will be repaid in a single bullet payment at maturity.

Interested investors are advised to apply through stockbroking firms appointed as distribution agents by the DMO, with further details available on the DMO’s official website.