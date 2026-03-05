DMO Offers 2 Savings Bonds For Subscription At N1,000 Per Unit

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has listed two FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 per unit. According to a release by the DMO, the first offer is a two-year FGN Savings Bond due on March 11, 2028, at interest rate of 12.906 per cent per annum.

It listed the second of er as a three-year FGN Savings Bond due on March 11, 2029, at 13.906 interest rate per annum. “Opening date is March 2, closing date March 6, settlement date March 11 while coupon payment dates are June 11, Sept. 11, Dec. 11 and March 11,” it said.

It said that FGN bonds were backed by the true faith and credit of the Federal Government and were charged upon the general assets of Nigeria. “They qualify as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act.

“They qualify as government securities within the meaning of Company Income Tax Act and Personal Income Tax Act for tax exemption for pension funds amongst others.

“They are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange,” the DMO said. It also said that all FGN bonds qualify as liquid assets for liquidity assets liquidity ratio calculation for banks.