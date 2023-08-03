DMO Lists N130bn Sovereign Sukuk On NGX, FMDO

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has listed the N130 Billion Sovereign Sukuk on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The Debt Agency confirmed the listing in a statement posted on its website. It said it will be listed on August 3, 2023.

The Sovereign Sukuk was opened for subscription in November 2022 with an initial offer of N100 billion.

The subscription garnered immense interest from investors with a remarkable subscription level of N165. 25 billion which represents over 165% of the amount offered. To accommodate the needs of diverse investors who subscribed to the Sukuk, N130 billion was allocated.

Total Sovereign Sukuk issued from 2017 till date stands at N742.557 Billion and the proceeds have facilitated the construction and rehabilitation of over seventy-five (75) Nigerian roads and bridges across the country.

The listing of the N130 Billion Sovereign Sukuk on the NGX and FMDQ Securities Exchange will expand the range of financial offerings available to investors in the capital market.

The opportunity to buy and sell the Sovereign Sukuk will provide liquidity to investors and promote price discovery