‘DMO likely to exceed 2023 borrowing target via bonds’

Analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have said that they expect the Debt Management Office (DMO) to exceed its 2023 borrowing target via Federal Government bonds, given that there is likely to be an increase in domestic borrowing this year.

The analysts, who stated this in their “Coronation Economic Note” released over the weekend, cited the maturity profile of current FGN debt instruments in the coming months (June -July), which, according to them, “points towards lower system liquidity.”

According to the analysts, “the DMO had set out to raise a maximum of N2.4t rn in H1 ’23 through FGN bonds. However, YTD, it has raised N2.5 trillion (exceeding target by 4.2%). Given our expectations of increased domestic borrowing in 2023, the DMO is likely to exceed its 2023 borrowing target via FGN bonds.

“Furthermore, the maturity profile of current FGN debt instruments in the coming months, (June -July) points towards lower system liquidity. Hence, we expect yields to trend upwards.”

They further stated: “We note that approval of the securitisation of the N22.7 trillion ‘ways and means advances’ has been granted by the Senate. Under the terms, the FGN will issue long-term debt securities with a tenor of 40 years to the CBN at nine per cent per annum. This will increase total public debt stock to N69 trillion (excluding the projected borrowings for 2023). Additionally, the debt-to-GDP is expected to increase from 23.2 trillion to 34.8 per cent (using 2022 nominal GDP). The metric increases to 38 trillion when total 2023 FGN projected borrowing is included.

“However, it is still within the DMO’s set limit of 40 per cent. The possibility of further downgrades by risk rating agencies could result in increased yields in the domestic fixed[1]income market.